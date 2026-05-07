ARCTIC WOLF
Aurora® Exposure Management
Continuous Visibility. Smarter Actions. Proven Risk Reduction.
Stop attacks before they start by discovering your entire attack surface, identifying the exposures that matter, and remediating the most important business risks.
Aurora Exposure Management
Features
Features
Core Pillars For
Aurora Exposure Management
Full Attack Surface Visibility
Comprehensive Risk Prioritization
Close-Loop Remediation
Now Available
The 2026 State of the Cybersecurity Attack Surface Report
INSIGHTS FROM AURORA® EXPOSURE MANAGEMENT
New research reveals that one in three IT assets is missing a critical security control, with 19% already at end-of-life. Explore how gaps across visibility, protection, and patching are expanding today’s attack surface, and what security teams can do to reduce risk.
About Aurora Vulnerability Management
End-to-end vulnerability management from identification to prioritization to remediation
Leverage real-time threat insights to understand the emerging landscape and prioritize remediation
Gain insight across assets, vulnerabilities, and software configurations in a single portal
Increase visibility beyond a standalone vulnerability management solution by ingesting MDR data
About Aurora Attack Surface Management
Continuous visibility across the entire attack surface, including internal, external, cloud, and end user environments
Real-time aggregation, correlation, and deduplication to create a single source of truth
Find the most important risks by correlating threat intelligence, business context, asset criticality, severity, and exploitability
Accurately track, measure, and verify remediation to determine if risk was actually reduced
Sevco, an Arctic Wolf Company, Named a Visionary in the August 2025 Magic Quadrant for Exposure Assessment Platforms
Interactive Demo
Aurora Exposure Management Console
Step through this interactive demo to get a sneak preview of the user interface. Following the prompts will guide you through different aspects of the solution, from alert management to policy configuration, as well as automated response and exposure assessment capabilities.
Arctic Wolf Security Operations Warranty
Cybersecurity, IT, and risk management leaders need a plan to manage the outcomes of inevitable cyber attacks against their businesses. Through Aurora Vulnerability Management, get access to the Arctic Wolf Security Operations Warranty, a no-cost customer benefit that provides up to $3 million (USD) in financial assistance for cybersecurity incidents.
Security Operations Warranty
Arctic Wolf’s approach to security operations is validated by industry experts and thousands of security practitioners around the world.
“Arctic Wolf Aurora Vulnerability Management Experience”
Job Function: IT
5 Stars
“My relationship with Arctic Wolf helps me sleep at night.”
Job Function: Director of IT
5 Stars
“Great product, it’s like having a security professional on your team”
Job Function: IT
5 Stars
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General Questions