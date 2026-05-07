Aurora® Exposure Management

ARCTIC WOLF

Aurora® Exposure Management​

Continuous Visibility. Smarter Actions. ​ Proven Risk Reduction.​

Stop attacks before they start by discovering your entire attack surface, identifying the exposures that matter, and remediating the most important business risks.

Request a demo

Aurora Exposure Management

Arctic Wolf Aurora Vulnerability Management icon

Aurora® Vulnerability Management

Features

  • Internal & External Vulnerability Scanning​
  • Threat-Based Risk Prioritization​
  • Asset Inventory​
  • On-Demand Reporting​
  • ITSM Integration​
  • Software Misconfiguration Identification
  • AI-Powered Remediation Guidance
Arctic Wolf Aurora Exposure Management icon

Resolve
Add-on

  • Automated Patch Management​
Arctic Wolf Aurora Attack Surface Management icon

Aurora® Attack Surface Management

Features

  • Full Attack Surface Visibility
  • Complete Asset Inventory
  • Continuous Aggregation, Correlation & Deduplication
  • Contextual Risk Identification ​ & Prioritization
  • Misconfiguration Identification​
  • Remediation Verification​

Core Pillars For

Aurora Exposure Management

Full Attack Surface Visibility

  • Single source of truth
  • Continuously updated​
  • 100+ IT and cybersecurity integrations

Comprehensive Risk Prioritization

  • Threat context ​
  • Misconfigurations and control gaps
  • Business context ​

Close-Loop Remediation

  • Automated patch management​
  • AI-powered remediation guidance​
  • ITSM integration ​
  • Verification and validation​

Now Available

The 2026 State of the Cybersecurity Attack Surface Report

INSIGHTS FROM AURORA® EXPOSURE MANAGEMENT

New research reveals that one in three IT assets is missing a critical security control, with 19% already at end-of-life. Explore how gaps across visibility, protection, and patching are expanding today’s attack surface, and what security teams can do to reduce risk.

Download Report

About Aurora Vulnerability Management

Unify visibility, threat-based prioritization, and automated remediation to help organizations reduce risk faster
Request Demo
End-to-end vulnerability management from identification to prioritization to remediation
Leverage real-time threat insights to understand the emerging landscape and prioritize remediation
Gain insight across assets, vulnerabilities, and software configurations in a single portal
Increase visibility beyond a standalone vulnerability management solution by ingesting MDR data

About Aurora Attack Surface Management

Aurora Attack Surface Management continuously identifies assets and exposures across your attack surface, then adds threat and business context to help teams prioritize risk and verify remediation.
Request Demo
Continuous visibility across the entire attack surface, including internal, external, cloud, and end user environments​
Real-time aggregation, correlation, and deduplication to create a single source of truth
Find the most important risks by correlating threat intelligence, business context, asset criticality, severity, and exploitability
Accurately track, measure, and verify remediation to determine if risk was actually reduced

Sevco, an Arctic Wolf Company, Named a Visionary in the August 2025 Magic Quadrant for Exposure Assessment Platforms

See why Arctic Wolf (via Sevco aquisition) consistently ranks as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrants Exposure Assesment Platforms. Our security operations experts monitor threats 24×7, contain breaches fast, and deliver outcomes-focused protection your business can count on.
Learn More

Interactive Demo

Aurora Exposure Management Console

Step through this interactive demo to get a sneak preview of the user interface. Following the prompts will guide you through different aspects of the solution, from alert management to policy configuration, as well as automated response and exposure assessment capabilities.

Arctic Wolf Security Operations Warranty

Cybersecurity, IT, and risk management leaders need a plan to manage the outcomes of inevitable cyber attacks against their businesses. Through Aurora Vulnerability Management, get access to the Arctic Wolf Security Operations Warranty, a no-cost customer benefit that provides up to $3 million (USD) in financial assistance for cybersecurity incidents.

Contact Us

Security Operations Warranty

The Pack Has Your Back

Arctic Wolf’s approach to security operations is validated by industry experts and thousands of security practitioners around the world.

“Arctic Wolf Aurora Vulnerability Management Experience”

We moved from another SOC and in our package came this awesome vulnerability scanner. The dashboards are easy to use, reports that are generated are great.

Job Function: IT

Industry: Banking
Rated 5 out of 5

5 Stars

Read Full Review

“My relationship with Arctic Wolf helps me sleep at night.”

Everyone with whom I have interacted is knowledgeable, helpful, and personable. We are able to monitor everything, correlate all of the data to see if there possible related things, it is not too noisy and I can tune the alert I receive…

Job Function: Director of IT

Industry: Services (non-Government)
Rated 5 out of 5

5 Stars

Read Full Review

“Great product, it’s like having a security professional on your team”

We moved from another SOC and in our package came this awesome vulnerability scanner. The dashboards are easy to use, reports that are generated are great.

Job Function: IT

Industry: Banking
Rated 5 out of 5

5 Stars

Read Full Review

Additional Resources for

Aurora Exposure Management
VISIT THE RESOURCE LIBRARY

Ready to Get Started?

We’re here to help. Reach out to schedule an introductory call with one of our team members and learn more about how Arctic Wolf can benefit your organization.

General Questions

1-888-272-8429

Arctic Wolf Resource Library

pr@arcticwolf.com

FAQs

About Aurora Exposure Management

What is Aurora Exposure Management?

Aurora Exposure Management helps organizations reduce risk by bringing together asset visibility, vulnerability management, attack surface management, prioritization, remediation, and validation. It helps security teams understand what exists, what is exposed, what matters most, and whether risk has been reduced.

What is Aurora Vulnerability Management?

Aurora Vulnerability Management helps organizations reduce risk by unifying asset discovery, vulnerability and misconfiguration data, threat intelligence, remediation workflows, and executive reporting. It helps teams see, prioritize, and fix the vulnerabilities that matter most.

How does Aurora Vulnerability Management help teams prioritize risk?

Aurora Vulnerability Management enriches vulnerability findings with asset context, threat intelligence and exploit likelihood so teams can focus on the vulnerabilities most likely to negatively impact the organization.

How does Aurora Vulnerability Management help with remediation?

Aurora Vulnerability Management supports remediation with AI-powered guidance, customizable SLAs, ITSM integrations, on-demand reporting, and automated patch management through the Resolve Add-On.

What is Aurora Attack Surface Management?

Aurora Attack Surface Management helps organizations continuously discover assets, identify missing or stale security controls, prioritize risk with business and threat context, and verify remediation progress across internal, external, cloud, and end-user environments.

How does Aurora Attack Surface Management improve attack surface visibility?

Aurora Attack Surface Management aggregates, correlates, and deduplicates data from across the environment to create a continuously updated view of assets, users, vulnerabilities, applications, and security controls, helping teams reduce blind spots across the attack surface.

How do Aurora Vulnerability Management and Aurora Attack Surface Management work together?

Aurora Vulnerability Management and Aurora Attack Surface Management work together to support a more complete exposure management program. Aurora Attack Surface Management expands visibility across assets, controls, cloud, users, and broader exposures, while Aurora Vulnerability Management helps prioritize and remediate vulnerabilities and misconfigurations.